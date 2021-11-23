Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Has 100% Long-Term Efficacy in Adolescents: Trial Data

Pfizer Inc., on 22 November, announced that the follow-up data from their phase 3 clinical trials shows that their COVID-19 vaccine has a 100 percent efficacy against illness in the long term in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

The follow up results, according to a statement released by the company, also did not identify any safety concerns.

The company also announced that they planned to submit this data to the concerned health authorities for full regulatory approval of the vaccine in this age group in the U.S. and worldwide.

Currently, the vaccine has been approved by the US FDA for restricted use in this age group under EUA (Emergency Use Authorization).