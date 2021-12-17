Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Recommended Over J&J: CDC

The overall death reporting rate is 0.57 per million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has been linked to TTS which halted its use for 10 days in April. The pause was lifted after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a safety review.

Back then, the FDA and the CDC had determined the available data show that the vaccine's known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals aged 18 years and above.

The majority of COVID-19 vaccines given in the US are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, with about 284 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses and 186.4 million Moderna doses administered by 15 December, according to CDC data.