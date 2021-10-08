Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval for COVID Vaccine for 5 to 11 Year Old Kids.

Pfizer also pointed out that between 16 and 30 September, there has been a "7 percent increase in the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic" (in the US).

Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children over 12 years of age was authorised by the FDA on 10 May.

Although younger children are unlikely to develop severe COVID-19 illness, leaving them unprotected in the face of the current wave, health authorities believe, is a huge risk to public health.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 5.9 million people below the age of 18 have been infected with the coronavirus in the US. Of them, 125 children between the ages of 5 to 11 have succumbed to COVID.

(Written with inputs fro New York Times.)