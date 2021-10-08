Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval for COVID Vaccine for 5 to 11 Year Old Kids.
Pfizer has applied for FDA authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine meant for kids aged 5 -11 years.
Pfizer BioNTech, on Thursday, 7 October, has requested an EUA (emergency use authorisation) for their COVID-19 vaccine for kids between 5 and 11 years of age from the US Food and Drugs Administration.
The US pharmaceutical company had submitted data for their mRNA COVID vaccine to the US FDA last month, which showed that it was effective and safe for use in 5 to 11 year olds.
Pfizer has brought up the urgency of greenlighting the vaccine for young kids, considering the current vaccine regulations have left a huge chunk of the population vulnerable to severe COVID-19, as the pandemic continues to take lives in the country.
The US drug regulator has, in turn, agreed to fast track the decision making process, with a meeting scheduled for 26 October, reported the New York Times.
At the same time, a discussion among a panel of experts for the US CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) has also been scheduled for 2 and 3 November to deliberate over the matter.
Pfizer Calls for Urgent EUA
"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19."Pfizer Inc. said in a tweet on Thursday
Pfizer also pointed out that between 16 and 30 September, there has been a "7 percent increase in the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic" (in the US).
Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children over 12 years of age was authorised by the FDA on 10 May.
Although younger children are unlikely to develop severe COVID-19 illness, leaving them unprotected in the face of the current wave, health authorities believe, is a huge risk to public health.
According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 5.9 million people below the age of 18 have been infected with the coronavirus in the US. Of them, 125 children between the ages of 5 to 11 have succumbed to COVID.
(Written with inputs fro New York Times.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.