Same COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Given as a 'Precautionary Dose': Centre

Meanwhile, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the cities of the country, and mass gatherings should be avoided to lower the spread of this spread.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, said that India has reported more than 6.3 times increase in cases in the last 8 days. A sharp increase has been observed in case positivity from 0.79 percent on 29 December to 5.03 percent on 5 January, he added.