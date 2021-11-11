Six Months After Second Dose Ideal Time for Booster: Krishna Ella

On bringing a vaccine for children, Ella said Bharat Biotech was the only company in the world to have done clinical trials among those between 2 and 18 years of age.

At the Times Now Summit 2021, Ella also opened up about the hurdles faced in Covaxin's WHO approval.

He said that they had 5 vaccines WHO pre-qualified "so we knew it very well, we know how to do it. But the problem is many media people who are negative, they even wrote to the scientific journals to look into some death in Bhopal. It happened because of suicide but it was blamed on vaccine".