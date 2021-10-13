Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta Variant: RDIF

One-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 70 percent effective against infection with the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination, Gamaleya Center analysis shows.

Sputnik light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The single dose vaccine is over 75 percent effective in those under the age of 60. It has demonstrated a superior efficacy compared with some two-shot vaccines, which have shown a major decline in efficacy against the Delta variant to less than 50 percent five months after injection, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya Centre said.