Sputnik Light as COVID-19 Booster Jab Has 83% Efficacy: Study

The one-shot vaccine, when administered alone, demonstrated 70 per cent efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of COVID during the first three months after vaccination.

The vaccine was also found to be 75 percent effective among people under the age of 60, said a statement from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

"Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective when used both on a standalone basis and when combined with other vaccines. The vaccine provides flexibility in immunising the population, contributing to the formation of primary immunity and effective re-vaccination for recipients who originally received a different vaccine," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), in the statement.