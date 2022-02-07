DCGI Grants Emergency Use Approval to Sputnik Light Vaccine
Sputnik Light vaccine increases the efficacy of other vaccines when used as a booster, as per the RDIF.
Apex drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday 6 February, granted emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.
As per the vaccine developer, the RDIF, the interim data of the efficacy trial from Russia has shown an efficacy of 65.4 percent against COVID-19, 21 days after immunization.
"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.This is the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.
"This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," he added.
Sputnik Light is based on recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (the first component of Sputnik V).
As per the RDIF, a one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light provides for ease of administration and helps to increase the efficacy and duration of other vaccines when used as a booster shot.
"Sputnik Light has already been authorised in more than 30 countries," it said.
"Each 'vaccine cocktail' combination with Sputnik Light provided a higher antibody titer on the 14th day after administering a second dose when compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines, it said.
