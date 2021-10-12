Texas Governor Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: What to Know

The Biden administration's plans are only one side of a deeply polarised debate where the other side, republican governors of states including Texas and Florida have fiercely opposed it, arguing that it infringes on personal liberty.

Governor Abbott's order comes at a time when many employers in Texas are beginning to enforce a vaccine mandate on their employees.

It was reported that before Monday's order, the offices of Facebook and Google in Texas had also announced that they would require their employees to show proof of vaccination, reported the New York Times.

In the order, Abbott added that the Biden Administration was "bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates," and that it was disrupting the workforce of the state.

(Written with inputs from the New York Times and NPR.)