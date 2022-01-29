Video | Cloth, Surgical, N95, KN95: Which COVID-19 Mask is Best FIT for You?

Animation and Video Editing: Puneet Bhatia

Voice Over: Anoushka Rajesh

2 Years into the Pandemic, and it seems like COVID-19 is here to stay.

With fully vaccinated people getting infected by the thousands, it also looks like face masks are likely to stay an integral part of our outfits for the foreseeable future if we are to protect ourselves and those around us from COVID-19 and all its variants.

A lot has been said about masks, with guidelines surrounding their use constantly changing as we find out new things about the virus.

So then, How do you pick the mask that's best fit for you?

Currently there are 3 main types of masks being used,