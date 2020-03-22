Want to Beat the Coronavirus Pandemic? Transparency is Key

Want to End a Pandemic? Transparency is Key

Another aspect of interest is you wonder why cases in rest of Asia haven’t exploded the same way that we have seen in Europe and now the US? Most of these ( Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc.) were hit by SARS in 2003 and all of them learned from it. They learnt the hard way how viral and lethal it could get, and they took steps to address it. The coordination between various arms of the government, regulatory authorities and public health has been admirable. The key differentiator to me has been the transparency and dissemination of lucid, clear and simple information to put a lid on any panic.

As we look around the globe we know one fact - Coronavirus is already there in your country, its hidden and will grow exponentially. The WHO estimates the mortality rate to be 3.4% which I think is right, however needs to be viewed from a prism that immune compromised people, with chronic disease like hypertension / diabetes, ends of the age spectrum (very old) will be uniquely susceptible and have higher incidence of the disease. There is my view that weather factors, especially humidity and temperature will play a role and as summer starts in Asia, the cases and virulence will come down.

The pressure on the healthcare system is immense. Around 10% cases would need hospitalisation, 3% would need intensive care and another 0.5% would require very intensive care help- think ventilators etc. Quite simply no country has these resources available.

What needs to be done? Flatten the infection curve. Since it is already a pandemic what we can do now is minimise the impact. We need to postpone the disease which in turn will reduce cases, allow time for the healthcare system to handle the cases and lower fatality.