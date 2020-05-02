Watch: Mumbai Doctors Battling COVID-19 Share Their Experiences

Distinguishing symptoms of COVID-19 from that of tuberculosis is the challenge that TB specialist Dr Pradeepkumar Kapsikar is faced with daily. With most COVID-19 symptoms mimicking that of TB, he needs to be extra careful.

“Every day, I see around 60-70 TB patients and I don’t know how many of them are infected with coronavirus simultaneously with TB. The symptoms of TB and COVID are so similar that it is very difficult to differentiate only on clinical grounds as to how many TB patients are having or not having coronavirus. Given the condition in Mumbai, they should consider screening each and every febrile (ie with fever) patient over the possibility of them being infected with coronavirus,” he says.