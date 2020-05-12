What Can States Do to Prevent Disruption of Non COVID Services?

Even as India is gearing up to minimise the spread and impact of COVID-19, the months ahead are likely to pose additional challenges for our health system, including those caused by weather events and natural calamities.

Temperatures have started to increase in many parts of the country and are expected to go up to 45 degrees Celsius by mid-May in states like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Heat waves also affect large parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, which together account for around 50% of total COVID cases in India. This period of heat waves will be followed by the monsoon.

Heavier rainfall patterns, coupled with unplanned urban growth in many cities, can make large numbers of people vulnerable to the dual risk of COVID and non-COVID related health issues. In fact, across the world, COVID is affecting urban areas disproportionately and a similar pattern has been observed in India as well thus far. Let us take the example of Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the most densely populated areas in the world. It is challenging enough controlling the spread of COVID in such an area let alone also having to deal with diseases caused by potential flooding that Mumbai often has to contend with every year.

So, what can States do to minimise disruption to non-COVID health services during the pandemic?