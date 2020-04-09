What Do Private Labs Feel About SC’s Order on Free COVID-19 Tests?

In an interim order issued on Wednesday, 8 April, the Supreme Court directed that private labs should conduct coronavirus tests free of cost.

While the government laboratories have been offering these tests for free, private labs are currently allowed to charge a maximum of Rs 4500 for screening as well as confirmation tests for the disease. This price was capped by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its guidelines released on 21 March, with the caveat that the apex body ‘encourages free or subsidised testing in the hour of the national public health emergency’.

The SC bench, which issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in two weeks, added that whether the private labs carrying free of cost COVID-19 tests are entitled to any reimbursement of expenses incurred shall be considered later on.

Currently, there are 139 government labs and 65 private labs across the country providing COVID-19 tests. All 139 government labs offer tests for free. In a notification on 4 April, the government also extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment in private hospitals and labs.

The number of tests done in the past one week in private labs had also gone up. On 7 April, 2267 tests were carried out in private labs.

Since these laboratories are major stakeholders the decision, FIT reached out to some to inquire what they think of the judgement, how much of it is practical, and what they are expecting from the government.