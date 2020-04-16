Explained: ‘Pool Testing’ for COVID-19 in India

By testing more people at once, the method helps increase the capacity of laboratories, brings down the costs, test kit usage and cuts down on time. The only exception is when a pool tests positive, which is expected to be relatively rare in areas with low infection rates.

Speaking to Business Standard, A Velumani, chairman of an ICMR-approved private lab said, “ “Reagents comprise around 30 per cent of the test cost.” This method can help save 70% of the reagent cost in a random population of 20% in a suspect population, he believed.

The ICMR advisory is based on a study conducted at DHR/ICMR Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. It found that performing real-time PCR for COVID-19 by pooling five samples is feasible when the prevalence rates of infection are low. The recommendations made for India are based on these findings.

The method has already been studied in Germany, US and Israel; wherein the latter even showed pooling’s efficiency for testing over 60 patients simultaneously.

Researchers at German Red Cross Blood Donor Service and the Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt at Goethe University are among the first ones to have worked on the procedure for SARS-CoV-2.