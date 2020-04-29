What Explains the Sudden Surge of COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat?

During the first half of March, when the novel coronavirus was simmering its way across the country, Gujarat had zero COVID-19 cases. The state recorded its first two cases only on 19 March (both patients with travel histories) when India stood at a total of nearly 200.

On 22 April, barely a month after, Gujarat became the second-hardest hit state in India, surpassing Delhi and following Maharashtra. As of the morning of 28 April, the state had 3548 confirmed cases, 294 recoveries and 162 mortalities, according to the health ministry figures.

The recovery rate in Gujarat is around 8 percent - one of the lowest in the country - compared to India’s 23 percent. To put this in perspective, Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 14.9 percent and Delhi, with the third-highest cases, stands at almost 28 percent. A similar trend follows for the mortality rate, with Gujarat at 4.5 percent as opposed to the national average of 3.1 percent.

What are the possible explanations for Gujarat’s rapid progression of COVID-19 cases? FIT explains.