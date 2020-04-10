Which State Has the Highest Number of COVID-19 Related Deaths?
As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in India, the current total coronavirus-related death toll is at 199.
The total number of cases on Friday, 10 April sits at 6412 with active cases at 5709, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Now while there are 503 total recovered or discharged patients, which state saw the most COVID-19 related deaths?
Death rates are dependent on many factors like more testing, population and state guidelines - for example, Maharasthra sees more influx of people in and out bringing the potential number of transferred cases higher.
The total mortality rate in Maharastra is at 7.11 per cent, compared to 3.10 per cent for India as a whole while the global mortality rate is currently at 5.95 per cent, according to data from the Public Health Department in the Government of Maharashtra.
“The absolute number of deaths in the country is too low to make a conclusion that the number of deaths is high in Maharashtra,” Raman Gangakhedkar, head of infectious diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said at a press meet Wednesday.