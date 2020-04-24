White House Touts Study Hinting Sunlight & Heat Can Weaken Corona

The US president, on Thursday, 23 April touted a new study conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security suggesting sunlight, heat and humidity can create conditions that are less favourable for the spread of coronavirus.

The study was detailed out in daily press briefing of the white house coronavirus task force. It is important to note that the results of the said study have not been peer reviewed yet.

"Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds," Bill Bryan, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump.

He further added,