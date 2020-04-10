Who Shouldn't Use Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19: Govt Answers

In a new advisory, the Union Health Ministry on the recommendations of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has given out guidelines for empiric use of hydroxy-chloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 symptoms.

The advisory says that HCQ is found to be effective against coronavirus in laboratory studies and in-vivo studies. However, its usage is advised to selected individuals. Asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases are termed eligible by the ICMR.

The advisory further says, "the drug is not recommended for prophylaxis in children under 15 years of age."

Apart from children under 15 years, it is not advised for people with known case of retinopathy, known hypersensitivity to hydroxychloroquine or 4-aminoquinoline compounds.

ICMR also adds,