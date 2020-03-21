WHO ‘Health Alert’ Brings COVID-19 Information on WhatsApp

In a welcome step, the World Health Organisation launched a messaging service with WhatsApp and Facebook on 20 March, with the objective of keeping people safe from the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

This service can potentially reach over 2 billion people and establishes a direct delivery of information from the WHO to the public.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted, “I am proud to announce that today we launched a new Health Alert messaging service via WhatsApp. This service will provide the latest news and information on COVID-19, including details on symptoms and how to protect yourself.”