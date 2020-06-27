COVID-19 Testing FAQs: What to Know if You Test Positive

A nasopharyngeal specimen is one, collected by swabbing in the nose of the patient.

Whereas, an oropharyngeal specimen is collected by swabbing the throat of the patient.

If the test being conducted is not instant the swabs should be placed in a solution for transportation to the lab to avoid contamination of the specimen.

The specimen is then evaluated and studied at the lab for a positive or negative result.

If the test returns as positive, it means you have been infected with the virus. You could have either come in close contact with a person who was positive and carrying the virus at the time. It could also have spread when a sick person coughs or sneezes, as the droplets can travel at least six feet in distance. If you inhale or swallow the droplets, the virus can get into your body.

You can also get the virus from touching a surface or object where the virus is and then touching your mouth, nose, or possibly your eyes. People tend to get scared if they are positive but this should not be the case. Try and not overthink about the situation.