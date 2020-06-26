COVID-19: Why Is Oxford University’s RECOVERY Trial A Ray Of Hope?
RECOVERY trial was initiated by the Oxford University in March 2020 to test potential COVID-19 treatments.
So far no medicine or vaccine has been approved to treat COVID-19. But the trials being conducted at Oxford University are a ray of hope for all. It's been named 'RECOVERY TRIAL' and the results of the trial are positive so far.
R - Randomised
E - Evaluation of
COV - COVid-19
ERY - thERapY
As per the trial, steroid Dexamethasone can be useful to reduce the risk in severely ill COVID patients.
What Is the Recovery Trial?
RECOVERY TRIAL is currently the world's largest COVID drug trial and is being carried out by Oxford University researchers.
The trial is being conducted in 176 hospitals and 11,500 patients with several drugs given to controlled groups.
Trial on controlled groups means comparing trials done on patients given a certain drug with those who were not given the drug.
Data Safety Monitoring Committee keeps a close watch on these trials.
Trials are conducted until there is an outcome. If the outcome of a trial is very good or very bad then it is stopped. Apart from oxygen support, trials for 5 other forms of treatment are ongoing.
What Is the Outcome of the Recovery Trial So Far?
The major outcome of this trial is Dexamethasone. A small dose of this drug could prove to be life-saving. This was one of the first drugs included in the trial and has been used to treat lung conditions. It is cheap and easily available. It had shown mixed results during the SARS breakout.
This drug was given to those on ventilator support in small doses and it reportedly lowered death rate by one-third. 1 out of 8 patients recovered after being given this drug. 1 out of 5 patients who needed oxygen support but were not on ventilator was saved by this drug. However, patients not on any external support were not advised to take this drug.
The outcome of the RECOVERY TRIAL can also bring to an end the ongoing debate on the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Hydroxychloroquine is reportedly not effective to treat COVID. Data Safety Committee has put a hold on HCQ trials because it wasn't effective in treating the virus but it could still be used to stop the spread of infection.
RECOVERY TRIAL has led us to Dexamethasone.
Other Drugs Are Part of the Recovery Trial Too:
- HIV Drug Combination
- Lopinavir/Ritonavir
- Azithromycin
- Tocilizumab
The outcome of all trials and drugs will be in the public forum soon. Convergent Plasma Treatment is also a part of the RECOVERY TRIAL.
