COVID-19: Why Is Oxford University’s RECOVERY Trial A Ray Of Hope?

The major outcome of this trial is Dexamethasone. A small dose of this drug could prove to be life-saving. This was one of the first drugs included in the trial and has been used to treat lung conditions. It is cheap and easily available. It had shown mixed results during the SARS breakout.

This drug was given to those on ventilator support in small doses and it reportedly lowered death rate by one-third. 1 out of 8 patients recovered after being given this drug. 1 out of 5 patients who needed oxygen support but were not on ventilator was saved by this drug. However, patients not on any external support were not advised to take this drug.

The outcome of the RECOVERY TRIAL can also bring to an end the ongoing debate on the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Hydroxychloroquine is reportedly not effective to treat COVID. Data Safety Committee has put a hold on HCQ trials because it wasn't effective in treating the virus but it could still be used to stop the spread of infection.

RECOVERY TRIAL has led us to Dexamethasone.

Other Drugs Are Part of the Recovery Trial Too:

HIV Drug Combination

Lopinavir/Ritonavir

Azithromycin

Tocilizumab

The outcome of all trials and drugs will be in the public forum soon. Convergent Plasma Treatment is also a part of the RECOVERY TRIAL.