COVID Treatment: Govt Approves Use of Dexamethasone Steroid
This is not a vaccine, but is simply part of the treatment plan for dealing with COVID-19 patients.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a revised clinical management protocol for treating Covid-19 patients on Saturday, 27 June.
Now moderate and severe patients with coronavirus can be given Dexamethasone steroid as an alternative to Methylprednisolone. These are patients who need oxygen support and experience excessive inflammation.
“For patients with progressive deterioration of oxygenation indicators, rapid worsening on imaging and excessive activation of the body’s inflammatory response, glucocorticoids can be used for a short period of time (3 to 5 days). It is recommended that dose should not exceed the equivalent of Methylprednisolone 1 – 2mg/kg/day OR Dexamethasone.”
The MoHFW tweeted the same,
However, this is not a vaccine it is simply part of the treatment plan for dealing with COVID-19 patients.
What is Dexemathasone?
Dexamethasone is cheap, costs less than 30 paise, a strip of 10 comes at Rs 3, and some 20 companies make the drug in India.
Dexamethasone falls under a class of drugs known as corticosteroids and is used to treat a range of inflammatory conditions including arthritis and other rheumatic problems, swelling in the brain, allergies, asthma and other breathing difficulties. Even eye and dental inflammation is often treated by the steroid
