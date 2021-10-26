Diabetic Neuropathy: Causes, Symptoms,Types, Diagnosis, Treatment

Diabetic neuropathy is a serious but common complication related to type-1 and type-2 diabetes. It is a condition in which the nerve starts to get damaged to the hight sugar levels.

It begins slowly but becomes severe with passing time.

There may be times when you feel a tingling, numbness or pain in your feet and hands, these could be symptoms of neuropathy.

If you also see signs of ulcers in your foot, be sure to see a doctor.

When the condition or symptoms are ignored or left untreated, they put you at a higher risk of infections, injuries and wounds that take longer than normal to heal.

There are different types of diabetic neuropathy with different symptoms.

So, it is important to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Hre are the causes, types, treatment of diabetic neuropathy explained in detail below.