World Diabetes Day 2021: Manage Diabetes with Nutrition

Diabetes is a type of hyperglycemia, which is characterised by a rise in blood glucose levels over the usual range (70 to 99 mg/dL). This disease is highly common all around the world, and its incidence is rising every year.

Early diagnosis and proper nutrition remain the greatest approaches for diabetics and pre-diabetics to improve positive health outcomes, particularly in terms of heart health.

Nutrition plays a crucial role in avoiding diabetes, managing diabetes, and reducing the progression of diabetic complications.