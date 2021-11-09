World Diabetes Day 2021: Manage Diabetes with Nutrition
World Diabetes Day 2021: When it comes to diabetes management, don't forget the importance of good nutrition.
Diabetes is a type of hyperglycemia, which is characterised by a rise in blood glucose levels over the usual range (70 to 99 mg/dL). This disease is highly common all around the world, and its incidence is rising every year.
Early diagnosis and proper nutrition remain the greatest approaches for diabetics and pre-diabetics to improve positive health outcomes, particularly in terms of heart health.
Nutrition plays a crucial role in avoiding diabetes, managing diabetes, and reducing the progression of diabetic complications.
Maintaining normal – or close to normal – blood glucose levels, improving blood lipid and lipoprotein profiles, and lowering blood pressure are all nutritional goals for people with diabetes.
Many people claim that they can't eat sweets, fruits, or chicken because it's bad for them.
However, none of these assumptions are correct. Carbohydrates such as bread, potatoes, pasta, and rice are often avoided by diabetics.
Carbohydrates can be found in a range of healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are all important components of a nutritious diet. These carbs can actually help you maintain your health if you include them in your diet.
Changes in nutrition and food, as well as activity, are critical components of diabetes control. A diabetic's life is considerably different from that of a non-diabetic, since they must deal with numerous uncomfortable symptoms on a daily basis.
Many foods are recommended for diabetics who want to keep their blood sugar levels under control.
However, a diabetic's diet must include a huge number of foods that are prohibited and should be avoided.
Two Rules to Manage Your Diabetes
Try to include food from all groups
It is suggested that you eat a wide variety of nutritious meals. It's critical to get enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins like lean meats and low-fat dairy into your diet. Include healthy fats into your diet as well. You'll be on the right track if you have a healthy balance of these groupings.
It is recommended that a serving of protein be included with each meal and snack to help stabilise blood sugar levels.
Avoid diets that compel you to abandon a food group because aspects of each group are essential to your health. Make an effort to avoid fast food and processed foods, and keep sugary beverages and sweets to a minimum.
Staying physically active is very important
Exercise is one of the most important diabetic therapies. Any type of movement will help lower your blood sugar and A1C levels, lowering your diabetes risks and problems.
The basic principle of daily exercises is the intensity, duration and frequency of exercise in an appropriate environment. Low-intensity, long-duration exercise routines are generally thought to be the best for diabetic individuals.
You should aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. Walking, yoga, and cycling are all good options for exercises.
You don't need to join a gym, but you should make an effort to get active.
Healthy nutrition is an important part of living a healthy lifestyle, whether you have diabetes or not. If a person has diabetes, they must understand how foods affect their blood sugar levels. It's not just what people eat; it's also how much they eat and what mixes of foods they consume.
Furthermore, exercising on a regular basis without eating a well-balanced, healthy diet will not be enough to control diabetes and lose weight. As a result, it is critical for a person with diabetes to remember that exercise and diet go hand in hand for diabetics.
Even the tiniest adjustments can have a significant impact. It is critical to create a regimen that is both achievable and enjoyable.
(Dr Deepak Verma is a Consultant, Internal Medicine at Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad.)
