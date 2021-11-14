World Diabetes Day: Quotes, Messages, Slogans and Posters
Celebrate this world diabetes day with these quotes, messages, slogans and posters
World Diabetes Day is celebrated on 14 Novemeet every year. The day was established by the International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation. It is one of the biggest global campaigns against diabetes that is carried out in more than 160 countries with 400 million people as their audience.
World Diabetes Day aims to bring together the coordinated and concentrated efforts of the various health organisations, community based health societies, individuals and recognize the efforts of IDF.
The theme for the year 2021 to 2023 is to provide access to diabetes care. It has been 100 years since the invention of insulin, but access still remains an issue.
The theme aims to bring diabetes under the political and medical radar so that diabetes care and treatment can be accessible to all at affordable prices.
World Diabetes Day: Quotes
“Diabetes is all about insulin levels and sugar levels and what you put in your body.” — Jay Cutler
"Diabetes is an all-too-personal time bomb which can go off today, tomorrow, next year, or 10 years from now – a time bomb affecting millions like me and the children here today.” — Mary Tyler Moore
“Diabetes can be successfully prevented and managed by a healthy lifestyle. When not managed, it can lead to severe organ damage and death.” — Tedros Adhanom
“Diabetes is not curable. It’s sustainable.” — Alvin Leung
“Scientific data suggest positive relationships between a vegetarian diet and reduced risk for obesity, coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and some types of cancer.” — John Robbins
World Diabetes Day: Slogans
"Begin to take a stand against the global medical issue before it starts to affect you"
"Stay away from sugar coated people and sugar-coated food"
"Go Sugar Free, go diabetes free"
"If you learn to enjoy your life without sugar, you will enjoy the rest of your life without diabetes"
"If you know about insulin, try to educate more people and make it more accessible"
World Diabetes Day: Messages
"Celebrate this world diabetes day by taking yourself and your family for a check-up, regular screenings help prevent late diagnosis and increase the chances of right treatment "
"This world diabetes make a pledge to follow a lifestyle that can make your life diabetes free"
"Diabetes can affect anyone starting from a pregnant women to a young child. Take precautions and educate yourself this world diabetes day"
"Celebrate this world diabetes day without sugar and continue to do that to stay happy and diabetes free. Happy world diabetes day"
"You can contribute to the WDD campaign by educating people, following the right lifestyle and making the required dietary changes."
World Diabetes Day: Posters
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.