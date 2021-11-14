World Diabetes Day: Quotes, Messages, Slogans and Posters

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on 14 Novemeet every year. The day was established by the International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation. It is one of the biggest global campaigns against diabetes that is carried out in more than 160 countries with 400 million people as their audience.

World Diabetes Day aims to bring together the coordinated and concentrated efforts of the various health organisations, community based health societies, individuals and recognize the efforts of IDF.

The theme for the year 2021 to 2023 is to provide access to diabetes care. It has been 100 years since the invention of insulin, but access still remains an issue.