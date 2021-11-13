Interactive Quiz | Are You at Risk of Developing Diabetes?
World Diabetes Day: Is your lifestyle putting you at risk of developing diabetes? Take the quiz to find out.
Its World Diabetes Day on 14 November, and while we have heard enough about the lifestyle risk factors associated with the condition —lack of exercise, too much junk food, high cholesterol—it can be hard to gauge your own risks when you're caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily living.
Well, it's time for a reality check!
Take the quiz, answer questions about your lifestyle, and find out if you're at risk of developing diabetes.
Share the results, and ask your friends to take the quiz too!
(Disclaimer: The results of this quiz are based on your answers to basic questions about your lifestyle. The health of a person is complex and personal, and this quiz is not intended as individualised evaluation or advice.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.