Interactive Quiz | Are You at Risk of Developing Diabetes?

Its World Diabetes Day on 14 November, and while we have heard enough about the lifestyle risk factors associated with the condition —lack of exercise, too much junk food, high cholesterol—it can be hard to gauge your own risks when you're caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily living.

Well, it's time for a reality check!

Take the quiz, answer questions about your lifestyle, and find out if you're at risk of developing diabetes.