Amnesia: Causes, Types, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Management

Amnesia is often referred to colloquially as 'memory loss'.

According to the PNAS, memory can be of two main types: implicit memory, also known as procedural memory, and explicit memory, also known as declarative memory.

Procedural memory refers to the skills you do automatically without having to think much about it like walking, riding a bike or bicycle, etc. It is more like a habit.

Declarative memory refers to retaining facts like participating in a trivia contest, and they need conscious effort to retrieve the information. Implicit memory helps you manage questions of 'how', and implicit memory helps answering questions of 'what'.

When we talk about amnesia, it means some part of the person's declarative memory is affected.