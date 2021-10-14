World Sight Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Slogans and Posters

"To be blind is not miserable; not to be able to bear blindness, that is miserable."-John Milton.

"Blind people don't look the same. That play of expression isn't there. You know, when you're born blind, you don't have anyone to model yourself after. When you lose your sight, you tend to forget what you're supposed to look like."-Fay Connors.

"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." -Mark Twain

"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision."-Helen Keller.

"Blindness is an unfortunate handicap but true vision does not require the eyes."-Helen Keller.

"Blessed are the blind, for they know not enough to ask why."-Ernst Renan.

" Every closed eye is not sleeping, and every open eye is not seeing. " - Bill Cosby