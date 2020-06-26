FIT WebQoof: No, Tata Health Didn’t Share ‘COVID Medical Kit’ List

The oximeter is used to monitor the pulse rate and oxygen saturation in the body, and an oxygen cylinder is usually not meant to be kept in the house.

Recently, the Delhi government had announced that patients who are in home isolation will be provided oximeters to keep track of their oxygen levels at home. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “If patients receive oxygen on time, many patients can be saved. They can return it after recovering. Patients can call up the authorities when their oxygen levels are low, and a team will go to their house with oxygen cylinders. If required, they can be shifted to the hospital.”

Further, there is no scientific evidence that recovery from the virus in the nose occurs in half a day and that from the virus in the throat in one day.

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Faridabad told FIT, “Recovery time is not the correct word. Recovery time is the same irrespective of the site of infection.”