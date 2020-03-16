I was Quarantined at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital. Here’s My Story

Now, I was not prepared for this. A ward boy came in and he took us to ward number 9 where people who are there to get themselves tested are getting admitted. The first thing that I noticed when I entered the ward was that it was super clean. Yes, the beds were a little rusted, old, but it was super clean. They were around 30 beds, and there were very few people, like three people, four people in the ward. That's it.

The next thing that I noticed was the bathrooms. The bathrooms were very clean, which I didn't expect. So I called my husband asked him to get me food and water. Of course, there was water there, but I wanted my own water. He came and he was not allowed inside the premises. He passed on the food, and I collected it from the ward boy.

In half an hour, the doctor came in completely covered in a hazmat suit, he took a swab test.

And now the waiting game started. So we waited.

Some said it will come by seven o'clock in the evening, some said it will come next day seven o'clock in the evening, we had no clue what was happening. While waiting, there are so many things that were going on my head, I was thinking if one of us here is tested positive, what happens?

So anyway, all these things kept going on in my head till around 11 pm when we were told that the reports are here and they called our names out.