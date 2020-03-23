Why is Coronavirus So Serious For Bengal? Here Are Some Statistics

Western Europe, Japan, Australia/New Zealand and North America also have very stringent quality control, credentialing, and training requirements for their staff, something which is not replicated here in India. India is also far more densely populated as compared to all these countries, the exceptions being the northeast states, mountain states and Rajasthan.

In a hypothetical situation, Kolkata and nearby suburbs, with a population of an estimated 15 million, is infected at about 1 percent. That means about 1,50,000 people in 2 weeks. Of these, about 15 percent need ICU admission, or they will not survive – so that is about 9,000 people.