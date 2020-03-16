Coronavirus Is the Reason India Needs ‘Inter-Agency’ Systems

As the Coronavirus rampages its way across the world, the impact on India is increasing; the numbers of diagnosed and dying are increasing slowly, with hundreds who have flown in from abroad being untraceable.

Our nation’s approach began in a haphazard manner. At our airports, only passengers from certain countries are being checked for symptoms of the disease, while others are being asked to fill out a self-declaration form stating that they have not travelled to certain countries nor do they have the disease; waiving that form allows the passenger to bypass checks and filters.