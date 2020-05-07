'Vaccine, Once Developed Must Be Made Available to All'

Given the desperate urgency, almost all possible vaccine platforms are being used including many new ones. While several candidate vaccines are being developed in private industry, other candidates are also under development in academia and small, new enterprises with relatively less experience of making a vaccine. Many candidates under clinical development are based on new vaccines platforms that have not been licenced for any human vaccine. All these are being evaluated by the best scientific minds in the world for safety and finally, efficacy.

At the same time, SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus and many questions relevant for vaccine development are yet to be addressed. For example, does infection with SARS-2 provide protective immunity, and how long lasting this immunity will be? Will those who recover from the disease, and the asymptomatic carriers, remain susceptible to reinfection by the virus? What is the true nature and fine specificity of immune responses to SARS-CoV2 infection? Some of these questions can only be answered as research progresses and we learn more about this new virus.

In parallel to a fast-tracked, development of an anti COVID-19 vaccine, other challenges will need to be addressed. Even in normal circumstances, the development process, clinical trials, vaccine manufacturing and distribution are inherently complex issues. Given the urgency and huge demand of anti COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, these issues will be many times more complex.