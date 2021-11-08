Feel Alone in Your Eco-Anxiety? It’s More Common Than You Think

Validation

One part of managing your own anxiety is to validate it, by acknowledging it makes sense to feel anxious and distressed

Time out

Another technique is to take mental breaks and avoid your 24/7 news feed to give yourself time to restore a sense of balance.

Seek hope

Cultivating a realistic sense of hope about the future can also reduce anxiety emerging from our awareness of ecological threats.

That means appreciating the complexity of the problem, while also searching for alternative visions of the future and trusting that we, as a collective, will eventually resolve the crisis before it’s too late

Take action

Many of us struggle with a sense of overwhelming powerlessness in the face of a deteriorating climate.

This can be self-reinforcing. To combat this, you can try action - whether changing your own behaviour or getting involved in campaigns.