Fibromyalgia: Invisible Warriors of Invisible Illnesses

My tryst with Fibromyalgia started with little pains and aches in my knees, back, arms and other places. For three years, I ran to meet doctor after doctor. Some blamed my weight. Others told me to exercise. Some others told me that it is all in my head. Others told me that I am fine and there is no reason for the pain. I was disbelieved and ridiculed.

I was terrified and in despair. I had reached a state where I would spend my entire weekend in bed without getting out. I had to quit because I couldn’t manage the work stress and long working hours. Around that time, I finally went to see a neurologist. He sent me for a painful diagnostic test in which they send electrical impulses through the body. He did not warn me about the test. I did not have anyone with me and had gone alone. I nearly fainted from the pain. After the report, he told me that I have Fibromyalgia. I felt slightly relieved that I have a diagnosis, but it was short lived. He refused to help me. He did not prescribe me any medicine nor told me anything about the illness. He told me to go and read about it on the internet. I became even more scared and dejected. I was living away from family without support. I had been diagnosed with a life-long chronic illness without any guidance about managing it.