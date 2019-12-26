Tackling Malnutrition: Why We Need an Integrated Approach

Nutrients from correct breastfeeding habits and a varied diet of supplementary foods also need to be absorbed by the body. This increases the developmental process of the child’s both physically and mentally improves his/her chances of survival. The golden first 1000 days determine the child’s future immensely. What can prevent the body from the nutrients to be absorbed? – The answer is simple, WASH; it is the catalyst which shows immediate results.

WASH, a collective term for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, these components are grouped because of their interdependent nature. A clean supply of water results in cleaner toilets for use, hands to wash before and after meals and reduce immediate faecal-oral transmission.

As per UNICEF guidelines for the management of SAM in children, 2015, frequent bouts of infection affect the child’s nutritional status. The child’s body is unable to absorb the nutrient contents even if a balanced diet is provided. It is a cruel cycle of persistent illness. A child with SAM is nine times more likely to die from common infections (e.g. malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea). Approximately half of all diarrhoea episodes and a third of respiratory infections can be avoided by breastfeeding practices and proper WASH conditions to inhibit transmission of harmful pathogens which inhibit a child’s ability toabsorb nutrients. Strategic WASH plans at the state and national levels can reduce diarrheal episodes drastically.