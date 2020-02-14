How Does a Person With Disabilities Dream of ‘The One’?
By nature, I am a person who likes to talk and be with people.
Part of it is because I have studied in girls’ schools and colleges all my life. Even in my workplace, I mainly work with female colleagues. This makes me nervous whenever I talk to guys.
The other part, I attribute is to my fantasies because of the movies I have watched and the novels I have read. Being a person with blindness from birth, the comments and criticisms people make and the way the author describes their imagination in the novels becomes my reality.
I began to see the world through these outlets. I visualise everything based on other people’s opinion. It is after all human tendency to exaggerate everything - be it positive or negative while talking about it. I absorb every comment, detail and criticism hungrily since it describes to me what’s happening around me. This has made me second guess myself at every turn in my life. Like other humans, I too wished to never be criticised by anyone.
One of the influences, as I had mentioned before, was novels.
This has always added to my insecurity at social gatherings. These novels have also influenced what I imagine men to be like and behave like. Macho, cracking funny jokes. I wish I too had a little naughtiness inside me.
Am I Worthy of Being Loved and Cherished?
It is painful to admit that when I meet someone new, unless and until he describes himself; how old he is or until I hear from him or others who describe his attire, I am unable to build a full picture of him.
Being a blind person, I need a lot of assistance while going to a new place whether its restaurant or a resort. I always wonder how will my partner feel while taking me. Won’t he feel shy? Won’t people stare at both of us? How would a man handle it?
These thoughts plague me as I try to think of relationships and dating as a blind woman.
It can be difficult for others when you need help all the time. Sometimes, I feel like a third wheel even when I am just out with my friends. I always end up in the background whenever the conversation develops. It is also why I avoid parties or other crowded places.
I have encountered guys who talk to me out of curiosity or who feel inspired when they see my ease of use of technology. They are good natured men. I try to be witty, even charming, but somewhere everything goes awry and I am back to square one. I never really understood why and I was never able to be a part of my peer group who enjoy casual friendships and romance.
Where Does Self Love Even Begin
It’s rare that I want to dress up nicely and go out. I wonder if anybody around is appreciating how I look. Because of my medical condition, my eyeball keeps rolling around, I am told and I can’t look anybody straight, much less looking deep into someone’s eyes. This is how I am told connections are made, right? One look and forever in love. So I believe there’s simply no way for them to connect with me.
He should fill the visual silences during movies or sports and in a conversational manner making me feel it is interactive. He would be sensitive to what I could do by myself and where I would need his assistance. He would be able to value my abilities and ask for help without any apprehension.
Yet, I also believed that all my expectations, wishes, dreams reflected me giving myself second-class treatment.
When I reflect on it deeply, I feel I am not being rational. But I don’t think love and reasoning always go hand in hand.
(The author is a Rising Flame I Can Lead fellow.
Rising Flame is an NGO that works with women and youth with disabilities in India and is the recipient of the National Award for Empowerment of persons with disabilities 2019 from the government of India. Rising Flame launched India’s first-ever leadership programme for women with disabilities - I Can Lead - in July 2019. It believes in building an inclusive world with voice, agency and access for all. )
