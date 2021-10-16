Sleep Deprivation in Patients: How Do We Get Our Hospitals to Do Better?

For example, we know that reduced sleep is a symptom of several psychiatric and mood disorders as much as we know that this reduced sleep will further exacerbate disease.

Another example is that people experiencing pain that postsurgical or trauma-induced or acute burn pain report fragmented sleep due to this reason, and this very same fragmented sleep is known to lead to higher pain intensity and lower tolerance.

Very importantly for our times- that is, the times of COVID19- sleep deprivation appears to have profound effects on respiratory function. Respiratory disease often brings with it coughing, dyspnea and wheezing serious enough that it causes inadequate sleep. Evidence suggests that this results in a significant decline in the strength of muscles that help with breathing, contributing to hypoventilation and depleting pulmonary reserves of air, and predisposing those with pulmonary disorders to oxygen desaturation.

Moreover, there seems to be a relationship between patients who are on ventilators- those machines that exploded into public consciousness in the manner of iron lungs during the heights of the polio epidemic- and their relationship with sleep. Though the mechanism is not fully understood, mechanical ventilation is associated with the circadian rhythm going haywire and loss of deep, restorative sleep. Sleep in ventilated patients is disrupted by the mode of ventilation, discomfort from the intubation, stress related to illness and the type of medicines they may be on.

Given the ability of sleep deprived states to deleteriously impact respiratory function, the ability of ventilated patients to sleep should be prioritized.