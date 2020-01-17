Committed Suicide: Expunge the Term On Vemula’s Death Anniversary

It seems rather simple at first, but it is actually a language of blame, aggression, stigma – also confining the act of suicide within the realm of cowardice. Matt Haig in his book Notes on a Nervous Planet talks about our uneasiness in discussions about suicide and our need to normalize these discussions surrounding suicide.

In particular, though, his focus is on the verb we use when we do choose to talk about suicide: commit. It is a word that carries connotations of taboo and criminality, and this is an echo of the days when it began to be considered a criminal act, in the nineteenth century.