  • hamburger-icon
MythBusters: No, Eating Spicy Food Will Not Give You Coronavirus
Fake news around Wuhan Coronavirus has taken over social media. Here's busting some obvious myths.
Fake news around Wuhan Coronavirus has taken over social media. Here's busting some obvious myths. (Photo: iStock)

MythBusters: No, Eating Spicy Food Will Not Give You Coronavirus

FIT
Fit-WebQoof

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China and consequently across the world has lead to a spur in fake news, medical misinformation and viral messages that make little sense. Even as the World Health Organisation declares the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, we are busting some obvious myths.

Loading...

Also Read : FIT WebQoof: Can China’s Coronavirus Spread via Ice-Cream, Colas?

Also Read : Homeopathy For Coronavirus? We Fact Check AYUSH Ministry Claims

Also Read : Facts Twisted to Link Bill & Melinda Gates to Coronavirus Outbreak

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across on social media and want it verified? Forward it to +919643651818 on WhatsApp or e-mail at WebQoof@TheQuint.com and we'll fact-check ✔ it for you.)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Fit-WebQoof section for more stories.

    Loading...