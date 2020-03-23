FIT WebQoof: Does COVID-19 Transfer by the Air?

Firstly, the article does not link to any studies that verify that COVID-19 can survive in air, or on plastic, paper, steel or cardboard.

It only adds that studies are being conducted - by WHO and other scientific bodies - to determine how long the virus can stay on the mentioned surfaces.

A study in The New England Journal of Medicine claims that COVID-19 is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel but there is no official WHO comment on the same.

Secondly, the CNBC article linked in the viral message describes a WHO press conference on Monday, 23 March, to the media on COVID-19 transmission.

In it, the WHO explained that COVID-19 may be aerosol-borne and not airborne, that is it may linger in the air when healthcare workers are performing aerosol-generating procedures. The CNBC article calls this ‘airborne-transmission’ although it is clear in the context of the article and WHO press conference, that WHO is referring to aerosol-borne-transmission.

Infectious Disease Epidemiologist at the WHO, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove clarified that disease is spread through “liquid droplets through people’s noses or mouths when they sneeze or cough”.