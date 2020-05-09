COVID-19 WebQoof: Did Ayurveda Help Quarantined People in Gujarat?

Dr Jayanti S Ravi, Principal Secretary, Department of Health, Government of Gujarat in her official briefing shared, “We decided to experiment with people who are in the quarantine centres, meaning those who’ve had contact with positive patients and are completing their 14 day quarantine period. There were, in all, 6210 people who gave their consent and willingness to adopt the homeopathic or Ayurveda treatment to boost their immunity during the stay.”

Ayurvedic medicines were given to 3585 people in the centre and as many as 2625 people chose to go for homoeopathic medicines. Out of all of them, only 11 tested positive for COVID-19. These 11, she said, had not received the dose for the ideal period of 7 days because their quarantine had ended before the completion of the experiment.

“This shows that the experiment of providing homeopathy and Ayurvedic treatment as prophylactic or immunity-boosters, to those in quarantine, has worked quite well,” Dr Ravi said.