FIT WebQoof: Can Cow Dung or Cow Urine Treat COVID-19?

As the novel coronavirus grips India with six confirmed cases, astounding statements about its cure are being passed off as possible ‘cures’ and ‘treatments’. The latest of these comes from a BJP legislator in Assam.

Suman Haripriya claimed that the remedy to the virus may be ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) and ‘gobar’ (cow dung).

On Monday, 3 March, during a discussion on the smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh on the first day of the budget session of the assembly, she said,