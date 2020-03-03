FIT WebQoof: Can Cow Dung or Cow Urine Treat COVID-19?
The Claim
As the novel coronavirus grips India with six confirmed cases, astounding statements about its cure are being passed off as possible ‘cures’ and ‘treatments’. The latest of these comes from a BJP legislator in Assam.
Suman Haripriya claimed that the remedy to the virus may be ‘gaumutra’ (cow urine) and ‘gobar’ (cow dung).
On Monday, 3 March, during a discussion on the smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh on the first day of the budget session of the assembly, she said,
The Truth
FIT spoke with Dr Sumit Ray, a Senior Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, who said that there are no scientific studies to support these claims.
“Scientifically, cow dung and cow urine are excreta from an animal’s (mammals) body, which is being thrown out. Unlikely to have any benefit to another mammal such as human beings. There are no scientific studies or evidence to show that cow urine or cow dung has antiseptic properties. It is not going to benefit us in any infections, including this coronavirus. Comments like these only add to the unscientific and irrational information that is spread!”Dr Sumit Ray
Dr. Pooja Kohli, Vice President of Ayurveda Growth, NirogStreet, told FIT that although Ayurveda texts describe eight types of animal urines that may be used in medicine, there is no evidence to say that these can be of any use in treating the coronavirus, especially because the scientific world is still trying to understand the relatively new disease.
There Is No Certain Antiviral Treatment for COVID-19 yet
Since December last year when the first few cases of coronavirus were being reported from China’s Wuhan, it is being reiterated that this virus has never been encountered in humans before.
This is why there is no anti-viral medicine or vaccine to treat or prevent it, which means the only way to manage it is to detect and work on the symptoms of the disease. Scientists all over the world are trying to develop a vaccine.
To prevent contracting the infection, it is advisable to wash or sanitize hands regularly, maintain respiratory hygiene, avoid close contact with people who seem to have the symptoms and also avoid traveling to places where cases have been reported.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)