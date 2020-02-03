FIT Webqoof: No, Garlic Water Cannot ‘Cure’ Coronavirus

On the other hand, raw garlic and ginger are known to be both natural treatments to boost immunity but they are not a sure-fire cure for the novel coronavirus. Eating citrus fruits or peppers may help too but they are not a substitute for a medical vaccine.

Of these home-remedies, Dr Ray says, “These are difficult to prove through scientific methodology and hard rigour, and from the lens of modern medicine are vague claims if not thoroughly researched.”

But while it may be difficult, it’s not impossible to prove the claims of herbal or alternative medicine through modern scientific analysis.