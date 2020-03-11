FIT-WebQoof: Has Israel Discovered a Vaccine For Coronavirus?

Has Israel Created a Vaccine for Against the Novel Coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation has made it clear that currently there is no vaccine ready to be deployed to tackle the novel coronavirus that has spread to over 100 countries and infected over 100,000 people. Many countries are racing to develop a vaccine, and many have a vaccine ready to go into animal trials, but most are in early stages.

Experts say at best a mass produced vaccine will be ready by mid next year.

Now, Israel is among the countries where research for a COVID-19 vaccine is taking place. MIGAL Research Institute in Israel issued a press release in February that said that they are working towards developing a COVID-19 vaccine and they have had a breakthrough.

What they have created is a vaccine against avian coronavirus Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV), which affects poultry and this vaccine has already passed the clinical tests at the Israeli Veterinary Institute.

The IBV vaccine does given them a boost up - and the team called it "pure luck" that they had selected a poultry coronavirus to test. The press release says that this vaccine will be "adapted soon and create a human vaccine against COVID-19."