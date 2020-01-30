Facts Twisted to Link Bill & Melinda Gates to Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak has led to serious concerns all over the world; so naturally the topic becomes a febrile ground for misinformation.

While FIT has successfully debunked fake news which offered scientifically unproven alternative remedies to the coronavirus, this particular post it received is different from the others. While they were factually wrong, this one takes different, unrelated truths to allege that the coronavirus outbreak is a conspiracy to get more profits and get people to be vaccinated.

Versions of these lies have been shared in the form of multiple Facebook posts, tweets, articles and YouTube videos, and are being shared in anti-vaccine groups in US and other places.