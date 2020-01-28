FIT WebQoof: Can China’s Coronavirus Spread via Ice-Cream, Colas?

The new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China has triggered panic across the world, with cases being confirmed in several other countries such as the US, Japan, Singapore, South Korea Vietnam and Thailand — and with over 100 deaths.

Considering the death toll, it is safe to conclude that the virus, called 2019-nCoV, is indeed potentially deadly. It can spread from human contact.

Suspected cases have been reported from various parts of India, such as Jaipur, Delhi, and Maharashtra (the two cases were eventually tested negative in the city). But no positive cases have been detected in the country yet.