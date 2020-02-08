FIT WebQoof: Could Weed ‘Kill’ the Novel Coronavirus?

At the onset, it must be clear that scientists and doctors are still figuring out ways to treat 2019-nCoV. Researchers are in the early stages of understanding the potentially dangerous strain of virus which has never been encountered in humans before. Efforts to develop a vaccine are ongoing, but a new vaccine will probably take months, or even years to come into actual use.

In a few cases, antiviral drugs conventionally used against HIV, flu or Ebola have helped show improvement. But experts are still wary of considering them a universally applicable and proven course of treatment. China is in the process of conducting clinical trials of these medicines.

So can any claims be made about a plant being a possible ‘killer’ of the virus?

FIT spoke to Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.