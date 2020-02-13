FIT WebQoof: Did China Create the Wuhan Coronavirus in Its Lab?

Fact-checking website PolitiFact has debunked this claim on multiple levels by analyzing the research available on the source of the virus.

No scientific evidence exists to assert that the coronavirus was created in a lab. According to the WHO, “Both Chinese and external expert groups are working in trying to identify the animal source of this new virus.”

The report talks of increasing evidence that links the novel virus to other similar known viruses circulating in bats, but the route of transmission to humans remains unclear — the most probable explanation being an intermediary host animal. The CDC has also said that the virus appeared to have originated at a seafood and animal market in Wuhan, and then further got transmitted via humans.

Another study by The Lancet studies the genetic sequence of the virus and again confirms the animal link, reporting that it is a human betacoronavirus similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), most probably coming from bats.

“On the basis of current data, it seems likely that the 2019-nCoV causing the Wuhan outbreak might also be initially hosted by bats, and might have been transmitted to humans via currently unknown wild animal(s) sold at the Huanan seafood market,” The Lancet said.

Further, the PolitiFact report mentions that there is most definitely a ‘maximum security biolab’ near Wuhan, perhaps the ‘Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory’, that deals with ‘dangerous pathogens’, but there is no proof of relating this to the origins of the coronavirus.